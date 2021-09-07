Texoma Local
New requirements for Texas voters signed into law

Tuesday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed a bill into law imposing new voter requirements for Texans.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law, imposing new voter requirements for Texans including stricter identification requirements for mail-in ballots, along with banning 24-hour and drive-thru voting.

For weeks, Texas Democrats had blocked the measure by fleeing the state preventing the House from making any moves but now that the bill has been signed into law, several lawsuits have been filed, claiming voter suppression and an infringement of voter rights.

“There are multiple law suits right now and it’s going to go on up to supreme court,” said Grayson County Democrats Chairman Glenn Melancon. “American history has been built on expanding voter rights and we’re going in the exact opposite direction, (and) we’re taking those rights away.”

“The bottom line of what the law does, is what the members around me have said all along. The Texas law, it does make it easier than ever before for anyone to go cast a ballot. It does also however, make it harder for those to cheat at the ballot box in Texas” Gov. Abbott (R) said.

Democrats say this makes it harder for Texans- specifically minorities, seniors and voters with disabilities, to have their vote counted.

The law will give poll watchers the ability to kick out anyone for what they deem to be suspicious activity.

“What you’re going to see on the outside isn’t going to change that much. It’s what’s gonna happen behind the scenes that could cause your vote to be thrown out,” Melancon said. “We don’t want any votes thrown out. As American citizens we have a right to vote and we want to protect that right.”

To vote by mail you have to be 65 or older, be out of the country on Election day, or have a disability or illness that prevents them from voting in person.

“All of this is predicated on the lie that there was fraudulent voting in the last election. The last election was secure,” Melancon said.

“Because of the 12 days of early voting and even more hours of early voting, as well as flexibility with regard to voting on election day, it ensures that Texas provides even more opportunities for people to engage in the voting process than the president’s home state of Delaware as well as many other states across the entire country. The law does, however, make it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast,” said Abbott.

