Two hurt in head-on DUI crash on Roosevelt Bridge

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were hospitalized after their vehicles collided head-on on the Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said Adam Courtwright, 33, of Antlers was westbound on U.S. Highway 70 just before 7:30 a.m. in a pickup when he went left of center and hit an eastbound sedan driven by Robert Boyer, 53, of Norman.

Boyers was flown to Medical Center of Plano (TX) with arm, leg, trunk internal and external injuries last listed in stable condition.

Courtwright was taken to Alliance Health Hospital in Durant with face and arm injuries also last listed in stable condition.

Troopers listed in their report Courtwright was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Boyers was pinned for approximately 30 minutes before firefighters could free him.

The wreck closed the bridge for hours Tuesday morning but it has since reopened.

