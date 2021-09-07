Texoma Local
Wednesday Cold Front...

Limited rain, but pleasantly cool nights
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front over northern Oklahoma will pass through Texoma overnight, leaving us with a gusty north breeze for Wednesday. Rain develops well before sunrise across our northern counties and progresses quickly southward with the front. Amounts are expected to be spotty and rather limited, most places that get rain will receive a quarter of an inch or less.

A big surge of dry air in the wake of the cold front will keep our skies mostly clear and quiet through the weekend. Temperatures climb into the upper 90s for Sat-Sun, then a surge of Gulf moisture helps dial down the heat into the upper 80s by the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Rain ends early, mostly sunny and breezy

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny, breezy

Saturday:  Sunny, rather windy

Sunday: Sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

