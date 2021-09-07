Texoma Local
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma

By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the woman who drowned in Lake Texoma around 11:30 pm Sunday night.

OHP said Felicia Tracy, 38, was one of four people putting jug lines into the lake when she went under water and never resurfaced.

Her body was recovered in water around 20 feet deep across from the Sheppard Air Force Base Recreation Annex.

Tracy’s family has been notified. OHP says she was not wearing a life jacket.

They’re waiting on a toxicology report to see if alcohol was involved.

