Ardmore prepares for home game with Shawnee

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are coming off a big win against rival Ada in their season opener. Now, they return home where they will take on Shawnee.

Ardmore head coach Josh Newby saw some good things on both sides of the ball, but he is looking for improvement in week two.

“We have to take better care of the ball,” Newby said. “We have to be more dominant in our run game. We have to protect Cal Swanson and let him have time to throw the football. Then defensively, we need to play better technique.”

