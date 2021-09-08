Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore prepares for home game with Shawnee

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are coming off a big win against rival Ada in their season opener. Now, they return home where they will take on Shawnee.

Ardmore head coach Josh Newby saw some good things on both sides of the ball, but he is looking for improvement in week two.

“We have to take better care of the ball,” Newby said. “We have to be more dominant in our run game. We have to protect Cal Swanson and let him have time to throw the football. Then defensively, we need to play better technique.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma
2 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Bridge
Two hurt in head-on DUI crash on Roosevelt Bridge
The Oklahoma Department of Correction Generals are investigating a homicide at an Oklahoma...
Homicide investigation at Oklahoma Correctional Facility
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle hit a car in Denison.
One taken to hospital after Denison crash
Historical marker for the Sherman Riot of 1930 not on Grayson county commissioner court agenda
After 16 weeks historical marker not on Grayson Co commissioner court agenda

Latest News

Sherman prepares for Saginaw
Sherman gets ready for road trip to Saginaw
Ardmore gears up for Shawnee
Ardmore gears up for Shawnee
Sherman prepares for Saginaw
Sherman prepares for Saginaw
Former Plainview star Chaney shoots record round
Chaney cards best Oklahoma City round ever at Southwestern Christian Inviational