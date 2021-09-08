Beloved Howe Bulldog sports superfan dies

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The Howe community lost one of their biggest supporters, Shawn Fountain, also known as “Moondog” passed away earlier this week.

People who knew Moondog said he was loving.

His friends said he was the biggest Howe Bulldog supporter and you could always count on him to lift your spirits high at any given time.

“Happy go lucky, smiling all the time wanted to be a bulldog always wanted to be on the sidelines that was his world is being on the sidelines with his bulldogs and the crowd cheering and the band right in his back pocket and he loved it, he ate it up,” Friend of “Moondog”, Monte Walker said.

43-year-old, Shawn “Moondog” Fountain, passed away from complications of diabetes Monday night.

He was a Howe volunteer firefighter, parade lover, but more importantly, he was an important part of the bulldog sports family.

“Everybody knows Moondog, generations have known Moondog so gosh his impact on Howe, Texas and the bulldog program is long lasting, it’ll be here for a long time,” Walker said.

Moondog went to Howe games of any kind for over 30 years.

Even when his best buddy, Bruce Elvington, moved to Leonard to coach there, he said Moondog had been his sidekick since 2009.

“You know what we all strive to be is you know even though we may dislike others or dislike things you know at the end of the day we all need to be good people and that’s what he was he was a good person,” Elvington said.

Elvington said Moondog would call him more than 10 times a day, it’s what he’ll miss the most.

A feeling all of Howe will share at the football team’s first home game since his death, this week.

“He loved Howe and he loved the kids and that environment to him was everything,” Girls Athletic Director at Howe High School, Derek Lands said.

“Moondog” had some limitations due to intellectual disability, but everyone who knew him said his heart knew no bounds.

“He’ll never be replaced I’ll never have another friend … like him,” Elvington said.

There will be a memorial to celebrate the life of “Moondog” this Saturday at Howe High School starting at 11 a.m.

