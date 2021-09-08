Texoma Local
Chaney cards best Oklahoma City round ever at Southwestern Christian Inviational

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Former Plainview golf standout Reagan Chaney recorded the best round score in Oklahoma City University history in the first round of the Southwestern Christian Fall Invitational on Tuesday at Lake Hefner Golf Course.

Chaney shot a 8-under-par 64 to lead the 4th ranked OCU golf team.

Chaney buried eight birdies, including birdies on six of the last seven holes. She made par without a bogey on the other 10 holes and posted the top round against par for a Star.

