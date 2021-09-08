Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Cool Nights, Hot Days

Rain chance looks to be zero through the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Water vapor imagery shows a large clockwise circulation associated with an upper high dominating weather through most of the western states, this will also be our dominant weather feature through the weekend.

The upper high edges closer in the days ahead making for hotter weather by the weekend. Afterwards, the high retreats and weakens, allowing a tropical low to approach from the Pacific side. This is probably our next chance of rain.

Meanwhile, surface high pressure has pushed a large blob of dry air into our region, so the pattern will favor clear, cool nights but sunny, hot days. Gusty southerly winds kick in for the weekend returning us to warmer nights. Saturday and Sunday should be the hottest days followed by increasing clouds and a chance of rain, along with cooler temperatures in the 80s, by the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny, rather windy

Saturday:  Sunny, rather windy

Sunday: Sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 30% Showers/thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

Most Read

OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma
2 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Bridge
Two hurt in head-on DUI crash on Roosevelt Bridge
The Oklahoma Department of Correction Generals are investigating a homicide at an Oklahoma...
Homicide investigation at Oklahoma Correctional Facility
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle hit a car in Denison.
One taken to hospital after Denison crash
Historical marker for the Sherman Riot of 1930 not on Grayson county commissioner court agenda
After 16 weeks historical marker not on Grayson Co commissioner court agenda

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley