Cool Nights, Hot Days

Water vapor imagery shows a large clockwise circulation associated with an upper high dominating weather through most of the western states, this will also be our dominant weather feature through the weekend.

The upper high edges closer in the days ahead making for hotter weather by the weekend. Afterwards, the high retreats and weakens, allowing a tropical low to approach from the Pacific side. This is probably our next chance of rain.

Meanwhile, surface high pressure has pushed a large blob of dry air into our region, so the pattern will favor clear, cool nights but sunny, hot days. Gusty southerly winds kick in for the weekend returning us to warmer nights. Saturday and Sunday should be the hottest days followed by increasing clouds and a chance of rain, along with cooler temperatures in the 80s, by the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny, rather windy

Saturday: Sunny, rather windy

Sunday: Sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 30% Showers/thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12