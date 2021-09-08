Texoma Local
Durant library now hosting free programs through fall

By Emily Tabar
Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant public library has some exciting new activities starting this fall for all ages.

They are the first in-person programs at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library since the pandemic.

On Tuesday and Thursday evenings through October the library will host Yoga and Zumba classes for adults.

And weekdays from now through April, they will host kids’ programs like Lego Club, Story Time, and an after-school lounge for kids and teens.

”The programs for the kids of course expose them to the library and all the benefits of it. Exposes them to literacy and you know makes them aware that this isn’t just a place where we store books. They can come here and have fun and learn at the same time,” said Jami Ellis, Library Programs Director.

The programs began this week. They are free to anyone in the Durant community. More information can be found here.

