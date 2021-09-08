Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma
2 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Bridge
Two hurt in head-on DUI crash on Roosevelt Bridge
The Oklahoma Department of Correction Generals are investigating a homicide at an Oklahoma...
Homicide investigation at Oklahoma Correctional Facility
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle hit a car in Denison.
One taken to hospital after Denison crash
Historical marker for the Sherman Riot of 1930 not on Grayson county commissioner court agenda
After 16 weeks historical marker not on Grayson Co commissioner court agenda

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court to return to in-person arguments
A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County...
Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Sherman ISD to continue mask mandate despite letter from Texas AG Ken Paxton
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19...
What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?