Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Tioga crash.

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - A man riding a motorcycle was taken to the hospital after after a car pulled out in front of him causing a crash in Tioga Tuesday.

It happened around 6:30 pm on Highway 377 in front of Clark’s Restaurant.

Police said the motorcycle was headed north on Highway 377 when the driver pulled out from the Clark’s parking lot to go south and the motorcycle hit them.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not confirm the condition of the driver.

Traffic was diverted onto the shoulder of the road for around 30 minutes while crews cleaned up the wreck.

