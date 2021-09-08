OHP says intoxicated drivers caused several collisions Labor Day weekend

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was busy Labor Day weekend with crashes all over Southern Oklahoma.

“We’ve had a lot of serious collisions,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said. “Many of them were preventable due to intoxication either by alcohol, drugs legal or illegal. And clearly we would have had several less collisions if we had less impaired people.”

Five people died after crashes this weekend. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol teletypes, at least two of those crashes were caused by impaired drivers. Others are still being investigated.

Friday night just east of Dickson High School, a man died in a single vehicle motorcycle crash. Dickson police believe he was sober.

Later that night north of Roff, a vehicle rolled over. Troopers don’t know why the driver lost control but he was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. The two passengers died at the scene.

In McCurtain County on Saturday, a man died after another driver tried to pass at the wrong time. Hampton said the driver hasn’t been accused of driving under the influence, but he is facing charges.

“Just not obeying traffic laws which resulted in someone’s death,” Hampton said.

Sunday afternoon south of Fittstown, an intoxicated man hit a parked car. That car rolled into a pedestrian. The driver was flown to OU Medical Center.

“The driver was listed in serious condition and the pedestrian was not seriously injured,” Hampton said.

Monday morning on Highway East of Ada, a semi and pickup truck collided at an intersection. The pickup driver passed away Tuesday. Hampton said they’re still investigating why that crash happened.

Tuesday morning west of Durant on the Roosevelt Bridge, OHP said an impaired driver in a pickup hit a small Toyota head on. The impaired driver was taken to a Durant hospital and the Toyota’s driver was flown to a Plano hospital.

“One of the drivers was deemed to be impaired and one of our troopers is working on that,” Hampton said.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said driving under the influence is dangerous and costly.

“Before you get behind that wheel, think about the consequences of driving while you’re intoxicated,” Christian said. “Stay off the roads. You’re going to endanger other people’s lives no matter how well you think your abilities are at that time. Those motor skills have been altered and you’re not going to be able to react as quickly. Just stay off the road.”

