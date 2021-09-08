Oklahoma museum brings mobile 9/11 memorial to Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A traveling 9/11 memorial is making its way around Oklahoma this week through the 20th anniversary this Saturday. Wednesday it was set up in Durant.

It was created this year to honor 9/11′s 20th anniversary. A Hobart museum has been traveling around the state in September with the intention of not only remembering what happened to the U.S. in 2001, but to teach younger generations and honor those who lost their lives that day.

Until dusk Wednesday evening anybody can come down to the Three Valley Museum on Main Street to see the mobile, outdoor exhibit. It features a piece of a steel beam from the Twin Towers, debris from the Pentagon crash site, and items from New York firemen and U.S. government officials from 2001.

An educator for the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum shared what makes this memorial unique.

”We have multimedia interactive aspects to it. We valuable artifacts on site. We have things that people can interact with such as our guest book and the banner for them to sign. And we even have a light show to end each day,” said Steven Groff, Museum Collections Manager.

When the exhibit returns to the Hobart museum, it will feature additional artifacts and photos.

If the weather is right, you’ll be able to see exhibit lighting that represents the Twin Towers lit up from the exhibit until midnight Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.