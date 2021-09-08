One taken to hospital after Denison crash

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after they hit a car that was pulling out of Denison High School Tuesday.

It happened on the 4200 block of State Highway 91.

Denison Police said the motorcyclist was headed headed northbound on SH-91, when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign, pulling out into the street in front of the motorcycle causing the crash.

The motorcycle rider suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hosptial for treatment. Police said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.