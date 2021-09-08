Rogers, Elliott named coaches of the week

(KXII) - The honors keep rolling in for Texoma area coaches. Tioga head coach Chad Rogers and Celina head coach Bill Elliott have been named coaches of the week by Texas Football.

Rogers was named Class 2A coach of the week after his Bulldogs beat Electra 56-0 last week. It was the first win at Tioga for the former Denison head coach.

Bill Elliott was named Class 4A coach of the week after his Celina Bobcats were able to beat a very good Paris team, 35-24, on Friday.

