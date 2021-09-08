Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman gets ready for road trip to Saginaw

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will hit the road again this week where they had great success last Friday night.

Sherman will travel to Saginaw on Friday. The Bearcats roll in with a 1-1 record after a dramatic Hail-Mary to win at Mt Pleasant.

“It helps with the belief,” head coach Cory Cain said. “It helps our kids start believing what we are telling them. Obviously it picks the morale up, of the whole school and the town. We still have a long ways to go. We have a lot of corrections to make. We will do that, but it sure helps to get a victory.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma
2 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Bridge
Two hurt in head-on DUI crash on Roosevelt Bridge
The Oklahoma Department of Correction Generals are investigating a homicide at an Oklahoma...
Homicide investigation at Oklahoma Correctional Facility
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle hit a car in Denison.
One taken to hospital after Denison crash
Historical marker for the Sherman Riot of 1930 not on Grayson county commissioner court agenda
After 16 weeks historical marker not on Grayson Co commissioner court agenda

Latest News

Ardmore gears up for Shawnee
Ardmore prepares for home game with Shawnee
Ardmore gears up for Shawnee
Ardmore gears up for Shawnee
Sherman prepares for Saginaw
Sherman prepares for Saginaw
Former Plainview star Chaney shoots record round
Chaney cards best Oklahoma City round ever at Southwestern Christian Inviational