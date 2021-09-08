Sherman gets ready for road trip to Saginaw

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will hit the road again this week where they had great success last Friday night.

Sherman will travel to Saginaw on Friday. The Bearcats roll in with a 1-1 record after a dramatic Hail-Mary to win at Mt Pleasant.

“It helps with the belief,” head coach Cory Cain said. “It helps our kids start believing what we are telling them. Obviously it picks the morale up, of the whole school and the town. We still have a long ways to go. We have a lot of corrections to make. We will do that, but it sure helps to get a victory.”

