Sherman ISD to continue mask mandate despite letter from Texas AG Ken Paxton

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Independent School District announced Tuesday there would be no change to the district’s police requiring students, employees and visitors to wear a mask or face covering inside district facilities after receiving a letter from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Friday.

SISD said the received a letter on Friday from Paxton’s office regarding the requirement, which was put into place last week.

“Our Board of Trustees and I have made some difficult decisions in the past week,” said Superintendent David Hicks, Ed.D. “We are awaiting a final resolution on legal issues that are currently being evaluated in the courts, subsequent guidance that the Texas Education Agency will provide, or local data that tell us the COVID surge has subsided, before making any significant changes.”

Hicks said as of Friday, SISD had 340 students and 28 staff members who were out of school because they tested positive with COVID-19 or were quarantined due to close contact.

“We are trying to avoid the difficult decision to close campuses that many of our neighboring districts have had to make, by taking advantage of the benefits that come from mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing,” Hicks said.

SISD joins 80 other school districts in Texas who have issued mask mandates this school year. The district’s mask policy is effective through Oct. 31, when the SISD Board of Trustees will reassess student and staff health data to determine a recommendation for moving forward.

