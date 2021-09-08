Texoma Local
SOSU volleyball standout Shehadeh named defensive player of the week

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KXII) - Southeastern libero Grace Shehadeh has been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week following her efforts in the Savage Storm’s opening weekend of action. 

Shehadeh and the Storm posted a 1-2 record at the Southeastern Classic that included an impressive 3-0 win over Emporia State, along with a five set loss to in-state rival Central Oklahoma and a 3-1 loss to New Mexico Highlands. 

She posted 20-or-more digs in all three matches over the weekend and averaged 6.17 digs per set. Her most productive outing came against NMHU where she piled up 29 digs, while adding 21 in the win over ESU and 24 in the season-opener against UCO. SE will be back in action Sept. 10-11 at Texas-Tyler for the 2021 Dakota’s Patriot Classic in Tyler, Texas.

