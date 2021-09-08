State rankings released for Denison, Ardmore and others

(KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have caught some attention statewide with their fast start.

The Jackets have been ranked 9th in the state this week by Texas Football. The Jackets have looked good after wins over Sherman and Ft. Worth Brewer.

Other Texoma area teams that received week 2 rankings:

TEXAS

4A-1

10. Paris

4A-2

3. Celina

3A-1

6. Pilot Point

3A-2

2. Gunter

2A-2

3. Muenster

OKLAHOMA

Class 5A

8. Ardmore

Class 3A

6. Kingston

7. Plainview

14. Lone Grove

Class 1A

2. Ringling

