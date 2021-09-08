State rankings released for Denison, Ardmore and others
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have caught some attention statewide with their fast start.
The Jackets have been ranked 9th in the state this week by Texas Football. The Jackets have looked good after wins over Sherman and Ft. Worth Brewer.
Other Texoma area teams that received week 2 rankings:
TEXAS
4A-1
10. Paris
4A-2
3. Celina
3A-1
6. Pilot Point
3A-2
2. Gunter
2A-2
3. Muenster
OKLAHOMA
Class 5A
8. Ardmore
Class 3A
6. Kingston
7. Plainview
14. Lone Grove
Class 1A
2. Ringling
