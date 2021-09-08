Suspects still on the run after Hugo ATM burglary

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Hugo Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft. They say this might now be the first time this particular group has tried this.

It happened just after 5:00 Tuesday morning at the FirstBank ATM on East Jackson Street in Hugo.

Police said eye witnesses called it in and the burglars were fleeing the scene when police arrived.

They said they led police on a chase in a vehicle stolen from a local fireman, and were able to get away on foot after abandoning it a few blocks away on Kirk Street.

Police said no money was taken and the ATM had only minor damage.

They said they don’t think the burglars are local, but they do believe they are involved in the other ATM burglaries in Texoma.

