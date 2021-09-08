Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Suspects still on the run after Hugo ATM burglary

(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Hugo Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft. They say this might now be the first time this particular group has tried this.

It happened just after 5:00 Tuesday morning at the FirstBank ATM on East Jackson Street in Hugo.

Police said eye witnesses called it in and the burglars were fleeing the scene when police arrived.

They said they led police on a chase in a vehicle stolen from a local fireman, and were able to get away on foot after abandoning it a few blocks away on Kirk Street.

Police said no money was taken and the ATM had only minor damage.

They said they don’t think the burglars are local, but they do believe they are involved in the other ATM burglaries in Texoma.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma
2 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Bridge
Two hurt in head-on DUI crash on Roosevelt Bridge
The Oklahoma Department of Correction Generals are investigating a homicide at an Oklahoma...
Homicide investigation at Oklahoma Correctional Facility
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle hit a car in Denison.
One taken to hospital after Denison crash
Historical marker for the Sherman Riot of 1930 not on Grayson county commissioner court agenda
After 16 weeks historical marker not on Grayson Co commissioner court agenda

Latest News

When the exhibit returns to the Hobart museum, it will feature additional artifacts and photos.
Oklahoma museum brings mobile 9/11 memorial to Durant
Sherman ISD to continue mask mandate despite letter from Texas AG Ken Paxton
DUI Graphic
OHP says intoxicated drivers caused several collisions Labor Day weekend
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle hit a car in Denison.
One taken to hospital after Denison crash