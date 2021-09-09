Texoma Local
Cartwright house fire being called ‘suspicious’

By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARTWRIGHT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Cartwright home caught fire around 5:30 pm Wednesday and investigators are calling the cause ‘suspicious.’

It happened on Vernon Road, right off Wilafa Woods Road.

A neighbor called in the fire after seeing smoke around 5:30 pm Investigators say the neighbor looked through the house and couldn’t determine a cause.

The Cartwright Fire Department said the house was previously unoccupied and has no running electricity.

They did photograph tire tracks from where they said a vehicle may have left the driveway after possibly setting the fire. The incident is still under investigation.

