Grayson County Sheriff’s officer dies in line of duty

By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An officer for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Wednesday night.

The investigator collapsed and died after chasing and getting into a physical altercation with some suspects who ran off during a traffic stop around the Park Place and McGee Street area around 7 p.m.

In a statement, Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt said the investigator had over 20 years of experience with the department and will be greatly missed.

Watt is asking for prayers for the investigator’s family.

This is a developing story. Check News 12 for updates.

