MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A Love County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday for child sexual abuse.

Cody Seth Jones, 31, of Marietta, is on administrative leave until the case is resolved, Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham told News 12.

Court records show Jones made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Bail has been set at $100,000.

