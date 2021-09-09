Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigator Dusty Wainscott collapsed and died after apprehending two suspects in a Sherman...
Grayson County Sheriff’s investigator dies in line of duty
Howe community member loved by many dies
Beloved Howe Bulldog sports superfan dies
OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma
Cody Jones
Love Co. deputy arrested for child sexual abuse
The Pointe Vista development project is ready to break ground in Kingston, Oklahoma after 14...
Pointe Vista development ready to break ground after 14 years

Latest News

In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explains how an 11-year-old girl in Florida survived a mass...
Sheriff: Florida family massacre followed random encounter
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland,...
FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul