Pointe Vista development ready to break ground after 14 years

The Pointe Vista development project is ready to break ground in Kingston, Oklahoma after 14...
The Pointe Vista development project is ready to break ground in Kingston, Oklahoma after 14 years.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Plans for the Pointe Vista development on Lake Texoma were announced in 2007 Then the 2008 financial crisis hit and the project never even began, until now.

“This has been a long project, its been a labor of love,” said Pointe Vista Development chief operating officer Grant Speakes. “We’ve created something really special here and its taken some time to do it.”

The plan is to build houses and condos on the north side of the Roosevelt bridge.

While the south side will feature resorts, a convention center, and a casino.

“We’ve gotten a lot of responses to our first call list or requests for information for it and we think that once we build it people will come and people will embrace it” Speakes said.

11 phases are planned to take the development from start to finish

Phase two has already begun.

It includes home pre-sales and the first round of construction set to begin later this month.

“We’re going to start on bridge point which is the construction of 58 single family attached units of condos and town homes this month and its going to be great to get out there and see the dirt moving,” Speaks said.

Developers say they plan to capitalize on the economic success Lake Texoma has already seen by adding things that create more business opportunities within the community.

“Lake Texoma already gets 6 million visitors annually and there’s 11.5 million people within a two hour radius,” Speaks said. “So we think this is going to do a lot to increase the number of jobs available for people and also really put Lake Texoma and Kingston, Oklahoma on the map.”

There is set date for this development to be complete.

You can find more information on this project on here.

