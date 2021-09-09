Texoma Local
Report: Southern Okla. state rep hospitalized with COVID-19

Oklahoma Rep. Tommy Hardin (R-Madill)
Oklahoma Rep. Tommy Hardin (R-Madill)(Oklahoma House of Representatives)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An Oklahoma City TV station is reporting a southern Oklahoma state lawmaker has been hospitalized in Texas due to COVID-19.

State capitol sources told KWTV that Rep. Tommy Hardin (R-Madill) is hospitalized in Denison, Texas. Texoma Medical Center confirms a patient named Tommy Hardin is currently in their care.

KWTV reports that lawmakers held a prayer gathering outside of Hardin’s Capitol office Wednesday evening. An email obtained by the station distributed to representatives, senators and legislative assistants said, “I believe in the power of prayer and think a time of corporate prayer is certainly warranted.”

One lawmaker who did not want to be named told KWTV they believed Hardin’s condition had made some progress and they continue to pray for him and his family.

Hardin represents Oklahoma House District 49, which includes parts of Carter, Love and Marshall counties.

