Sulphur and Davis prepare to renew rivalry

DAVIS, Okla (KXII) - Two long-time rivals will meet up on Friday in Murray County Bedlam.

Sulphur and Davis will square off on Friday. The Bulldogs have had a tough start with two losses against two top ranked teams, Tuttle in 4A and Washington in 2A.

The Davis Wolves started with a big win against Pauls Valley. There is a lot of respect between these two with just 8 miles separating the two schools.

“I think it’s the best Davis team we’ve played in a few years,” Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon said. “Their offensive line comes off the ball, their defense runs to the ball well. They have two or three good running backs, their quarterback is playing well, they don’t have any weaknesses.”

”Obviously, this is a big game in our community with Sulphur being so close,” Davis head coach Greg Parker said. “It’s a rivalry. We want to make sure we are getting better. We want to take steps each day to make sure we are getting better.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.