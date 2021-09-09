Windy, Hotter for the Weekend

Thursday began very cool for early September, lows ranged from 54 at Ada and Antlers, to 58 in Ardmore, 61 in Durant, and 64 around Sherman-Denison. Compare these to an average low of 67 degrees for the date.

However, winds have swung to the southeast and while the air will remain dry over the next 24 hours, it won’t be quite as cool tonight with this wind flow. Winds will increase from the south on Friday as the surface pressure gradient tightens. Gusts are expected to get close to 30 mph on Saturday, our windiest day.

Today’s water vapor imagery shows a large clockwise circulation aloft associated with an upper high over the western states. The feature moves closer in the days ahead making for hotter weather over the weekend. Afterwards, the high splits and allows for weak low pressure to move up into Texas, this system may get far enough to the north to bring Texoma a chance of rain mid-week, but this is far from certain. Temperatures will moderate as clouds increase during the mid-week time frame.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny, breezy

Saturday: Sunny, windy

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 20% Showers

Wednesday: 40% Showers/thunderstorms

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12