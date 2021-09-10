A+ Athlete: Cory Hicks, Durant

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Cory Hicks of Durant High School.

Cory has a 4.4 GPA and is ranked number one in his class. He’s a member of national honors society, Oklahoma honors society and has placed in the top three in three separate Southeastern curriculum competitions. He scored a 31 on his ACT, has been named academic all-state, and has been named student of the year at Durant High School twice.

“It’s definitely a lot of hard work and commitment,” Hicks said. “I see something that I think I can do, and I want to challenge myself to do it. If I do something, I want to be the best at it, the best I can be, and I want to do a lot of things.”

“Cory always wants to do his best and be his best,” AP science teacher Natalie Haworth said. “I think that motivates him. I think his faith motivates him. I know that he respects everybody around him, so that motivates him and inspires him to treat other people with respect and to love them.”

Cory is a state champion wrestler. He has a career record of 98-9. He has also placed 2nd and 3rd at state during his time at Durant. He’s just the second state champion in school history and serves as the team captain. He’s also a decorated runner.

Cory has qualified for state three times in cross country. He’s the team captain of the cross country team as well. He has also played baseball for three years. Everything he does, he does very well.

“He has always been committed to our team or any sport that he has been involved in,” cross country coach Amanda Reynolds said. “He always practices hard and gives everything he has to be the best.”

“It wouldn’t be right to other if I didn’t do my best,” Hicks said. “In a team atmosphere, if I didn’t do my best, I would feel guilty for not giving my all to the team. I want to do my best to help others do their best. I want to be a leader and role model for others.”

