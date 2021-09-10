Carter County Free Fair wraps up Saturday evening

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County community members have been competing in the Free Fair since Tuesday, showcasing talents from quilting to raising animals.

Friday evening contestants will line up for the mullet contest. Fair manager Angie Green said she’s looking for a classing 80′s mullet, but she loves seeing all the contestants proudly displaying their submissions.

“Kids go in there and ‘I’m gonna find this,’ and they have a blue ribbon, a red ribbon,” Green said. “They’re so proud of those ribbons.”

Fox FFA 8th grader Hailey Helmke has been showing sheep for about 5 years now.

“They have a great personality,” Helmke said. “They’re just such sweet animals. its just a different kind of feeling you know? It’s just when you know you’ve found something that you love.”

Helmke said it’s about making your animal look it’s best and show off how well you guide the animal.

“You have to sheer them and you take them in the ring.,” Helmke said. “You set them up with their legs square to the ground. and you got to keep their ears up.”

The fair is open till 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The carnival closes at 11 p.m. on Friday and is open from 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

