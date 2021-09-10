Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man arrested in Durant after swimming through pond, hiding from law enforcement in trees

By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Durant Thursday after running from his vehicle after a tribal police investigator pulled him over. Leading police on chase through land and water.

Choctaw Nation Tribal Police said the car he was driving matched the description of a vehicle involved in an active criminal attempted forgery case that officer was working.

He pulled Robert Raffee, 45, over around 10:30 a.m. That’s when Raffee ran out of the car and into a nearby pond behind the Choctaw RV Park, swimming to the marsh area in the back to get away from police.

Police said Raffee refused to come out of the pond so the Durant Fire Department had to deploy a boat to assist in getting Raffee into custody.

Raffee swam around the pond, getting away from the boat with every stroke. Even refusing the outstretched paddle of the officers offering to bring him aboard.

“He was eluding and getting away from anyone who was getting close to him,” said Darin Ferguson who watched the chase unfold. “He was taking grass and lily pads and putting them over his head.”

Ferguson said Raffee was out in the middle of the pond trying to swim away from officers, hiding in the shrubbery on the bank for hours.

“He disappeared under the bushes and crawled up out of the water and into the trees,” Ferguson said. “Then fire and rescue changed their strategy and that’s when we heard the chainsaw starting up.”

Raffee had swam to the back bank of the pond and was able to get out and climb up a tree where he sat among the limbs for 3 1/2 hours as crew negotiated with him to come down and surrender.

“His agenda was I’m going to make this last as long as I can,” Ferguson said. “He didn’t show any aggression, he didn’t show any violent tendencies. He simply looked more like a confused individual that was trying to evade.”

Raffee is currently in the Bryan County Jail. According to court records he’s not yet been charged with anything.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigator Dusty Wainscott collapsed and died after apprehending two suspects in a Sherman...
Grayson County Sheriff’s investigator dies in line of duty
Cody Jones
Love Co. deputy arrested for child sexual abuse
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Howe community member loved by many dies
Beloved Howe Bulldog sports superfan dies
OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Representative Mullin said his group was never more than a few feet in Afghanistan, if that,...
Oklahoma lawmaker shares details from Afghanistan rescue efforts
Oklahoma Rep. Tommy Hardin (R-Madill)
Report: Southern Okla. state rep hospitalized with COVID-19
Oklahoma lawmaker shares details from Afghanistan rescue efforts