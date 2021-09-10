Sherman Fire Battalion Chief reflects his time in New York after 9/11

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A couple of months after the attack on 9/11, four Sherman Firemen travelled to New York to pay their respects for the fallen first responders.

“I can’t believe it’s 20 years, I just can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” Battalion Chief for Sherman Fire Rescue, Bill Macon said.

Bill Macon, Daniel Nixon, George Taylor, and Dale Tilly represented the Sherman Fire Department in New York City just two months after the attack on the twin towers.

“There were a lot of firefighters from all over the country that met up there to show their support for everything that was going on,” Chief Macon said.

Battalion Chief Macon said their trip quickly changed into a mission of support for everyone there.

“A local group had made some stuffed bears and they were love bears and they asked us to deliver those to Ground Zero, there was a Red Cross tent and a bunch of nurses and Doctors up there helping out from Texas and Oklahoma so they asked us to deliver those bears and we got that mission accomplished and it was very emotional,” Chief Macon said.

The group stayed in a fire station just across from the World Trade Center, with firemen from all over the country.

“It was still on fire there was small fires in Ground Zero, you could still smell the jet fuel they were still recovering from Ground Zero so it was very emotional,” Chief Macon said.

They knew being there would forever change them.

“There was a 9/11 memorial in Fort Worth and she said “Bill you have to go, the Sherman patch is in this memorial” so I went down there and one of the guys had left a patch in that restaurant and that patch was in that memorial, the Sherman Fire Department patch was in that memorial, it was awesome,” Chief Macon said.

Chief Macon said when they weren’t spending their time at Ground Zero, they were visiting with other fire stations.

“There was very little speaking, very somber, and there was just sights that you just can’t imagine,” Chief Macon said.

Chief Macon said he hasn’t been back to New York since but hopes one day he can make it out to see the memorial.

He will be speaking at the 9/11 ceremony Saturday morning in Sherman.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.