Sherman man gets 35 years for child sexual assault

Jason Levi Miller
Jason Levi Miller(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for years.

Jason Levi Miller, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced by Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court this week.

According to prosecutors, the child victim out cried to her mother that Miller regularly sexually abused her when Miller lived with them. The victim stated the abuse began several years earlier and had ended in 2016.

Detectives with the Sherman Police Department began an immediate investigation and a forensic interview was arranged at the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC). During the forensic interview, the child graphically detailed how Miller sexually abused her multiple times. Miller had moved the victim and her mother to Cartwright, Oklahoma, and then to Bonham, Texas, where the abuse continued. When Miller eventually left the state, the child felt safe enough to tell authorities what happened to her.

In May, Investigator Don Tran with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Miller living in Nebraska. Miller was extradited back to Texas.

“Mr. Miller took advantage of this victim because of her age, and through his constant physical and emotional intimidation of the victim and her mother. Finally, when the victim felt safe that Miller would never return, she had the courage to come forward and it sealed his fate. This defendant will never hurt another child,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover., who prosecuted the case.

Miller must serve at least 17 ½ years before being eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

