The Spirit of Oklahoma debuts in Bryan County on 9/11

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Spirit of Oklahoma fire truck is hitting the road Saturday, for it’s very first ride since being brought to Calera back in July.

It’s not completely restored yet, but firefighters want to pay their respects on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“20 years ago (we) took an oath we’ll never forget,” said Calera Fire Department Lt. Jake Trujillo. “We’d never forget the men that died sacrificing their lives for fellow men.”

On April 19th, 1995, ten first responders battled flames in Oklahoma city, in the aftermath the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building. Those same heroes lost their lives helping in the wreckage of the terror attack on the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001.

“The bond between our two cities- between Oklahoma City and Manhattan. That bond will never be broken. We both faced acts of terrorism, and we both came to each other’s rescue during that time of need,” Lt. Trujillo said.

Retired in 2019, The Spirit of Oklahoma- a fire truck donated to FDNY in 2002 from Oklahoma, still stands today. Calera firefighters and local volunteers are helping to restore it.

“The mirrors weren’t functional, people had cut out the freight liner symbol...it was missing a lot of the characteristics that made it look really pretty,” said Lt. Trujillo.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, but Trujillo says the truck will tour throughout Bryan County Saturday, to keep the spirit of first responders up during one of the darkest days remembered.

“9/11 happened, the towers came down. Those ten members lost their lives. To memorialize them, their names were inscribed on the truck that tells the bond between OK and NY,” said Lt. Trujillo. “It doesn’t matter what happens, we will always stand tall and strong.”

The Spirit of Oklahoma will be at the following stops Saturday, 9/11/21:

9:00 a.m. 3rd Annual Boys and Girls Club Color Run, 415 North 5th Avenue, Durant

9:30 a.m. First United Bank Tribute, 1400 West Main Street, Durant

12 p.m. Jones Power Sports, 9416 West U.S. 70, Calera

If you’d like to donate to help restore the truck, you can click here.

