Texas AG Ken Paxton files suit against Sherman ISD over mask mandate

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed suit against three more Texas school districts defying Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order preventing mask mandates, including the Sherman Independent School District.

The district received a letter earlier this week from Paxton’s office warning them to drop the requirement or face potential legal action.

Sherman ISD responded they are awaiting final resolution on legal issues being evaluated in the courts, but keeping the requirement to help keep schools open.

Sherman is one of 93 Texas districts that currently have mask requirements.

