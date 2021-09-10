Van Alstyne, Anna set to renew rivalry

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Van Alstyne Panthers will host rival Anna in a big area non-district game on Friday night.

The Panthers have started with a blur. They are 2-0 with a 41-15 win over Boyd and a 48-7 win over Bonham. They will face an Anna team that is also 2-0 to start the season, with wins over Dallas Madison and Wichita Falls Hirschi. Both teams excited about that chance to go 3-0 and to beat their rivals.

“We are close with those guys,” Van Alstyne head coach Mikeal Miller said. “They have had our number the last few years. As close as we are to them, our kids know their kids, they do a lot of things together in the summer time. We eat in all their restraunts. I would say it’s a bit of a rivalry for us.”

“They are coming in pretty hot as well,” Anna head coach Seth Parr said. “I know that any time I go eat, there are people saying that you need to beat Van Alstyne. I have kind of figured that out. It doesn’t really matter how good either team is, each one of us want to beat each other. We know this game means a lot more to the people that have been in Anna a long time.”

