Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Van Alstyne, Anna set to renew rivalry

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Van Alstyne Panthers will host rival Anna in a big area non-district game on Friday night.

The Panthers have started with a blur. They are 2-0 with a 41-15 win over Boyd and a 48-7 win over Bonham. They will face an Anna team that is also 2-0 to start the season, with wins over Dallas Madison and Wichita Falls Hirschi. Both teams excited about that chance to go 3-0 and to beat their rivals.

“We are close with those guys,” Van Alstyne head coach Mikeal Miller said. “They have had our number the last few years. As close as we are to them, our kids know their kids, they do a lot of things together in the summer time. We eat in all their restraunts. I would say it’s a bit of a rivalry for us.”

“They are coming in pretty hot as well,” Anna head coach Seth Parr said. “I know that any time I go eat, there are people saying that you need to beat Van Alstyne. I have kind of figured that out. It doesn’t really matter how good either team is, each one of us want to beat each other. We know this game means a lot more to the people that have been in Anna a long time.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigator Dusty Wainscott collapsed and died after apprehending two suspects in a Sherman...
Grayson County Sheriff’s investigator dies in line of duty
Cody Jones
Love Co. deputy arrested for child sexual abuse
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Howe community member loved by many dies
Beloved Howe Bulldog sports superfan dies
OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma

Latest News

Silo-Hartshorne Softball Highlights
Silo-Hartshorne Softball Highlights
Antlers-Colbert Softball Highlights
Antlers-Colbert Softball Highlights
Sulphur-Davis prepare for Murray County Bedlam
Sulphur and Davis prepare to renew rivalry
Silo-Hartshorne Softball Highlights
Silo-Hartshorne Softball Highlights