Grayson County honors and remembers the fallen in the 9/11 attacks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County held their 11th annual Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony to honor the fallen that died in the 9/11 attacks.

“Well I just think it’s a great way to remember and honor those that gave their lives and sacrifice for the horrible events that happened on 9/11,” Sharon Rolirad said.

Community members of Grayson County came out Saturday morning to the Grayson County Courthouse.

“It’s just a way to bring the community together to remember what happened that tragic day,” Rolirad said.

Multiple Fire, Police, and EMT departments from around the county took part in the remembrance.

“We knew we wanted this to be a county wide event from the start there was five departments that came together to put it on and plan it and organize it and we invited everybody that could make it this morning and yeah it’s great a lot of community support,” Assistant Fire Chief of Sherman Fire Rescue, Chris Olson said.

Members of the Denison and Sherman High School band performed together, the police bagpipe band performed, along with a trumpet player to perform “TAPS”.

Leaders within the county spoke at the ceremony, including Reggie Smith, District 62 Texas State Representative.

“As all the speakers said it takes you back to that day and the weeks after that when everybody was one and that’s where we need to get back to as a country,” Assistant Chief Olson said.

Along with ringing of the bells to recognize the times of each attack, there was a moment of silence to remember Grayson County’s own law enforcement investigator who lost his life Wednesday night.

“We can not forget, our lives go on, decades have passed but we truly can not forget, we all flashback to where we were that day and the memories are just so distinctive in our minds,” Ross Rolirad said.

