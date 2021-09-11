A Semi-Smoky Saturday...

Water vapor imagery shows a massive upper high anchored over the western states, the wind trajectory around this system is pushing a lot of smoke through Texoma skies. The core of this system will be overhead by Sunday, the change in the air flow should thin out the smoke by Sunday or Monday.

Gusty southerly winds ran about 25 mph Friday and we can expect much the same Saturday as a tight pressure gradient continues. Despite the south winds, the air continues rather dry, which is good since it will be hotter today than it’s been all week. Most spots will top out around 95 degrees give or take.

Low pressure arriving from the Gulf along with another region of low pressure embedded in the jet stream offer prospects for rain and cooler weather by the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny, hazy, windy

Sunday: Sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 20% Showers/thunderstorms

Thursday: 40% Showers/thunderstorms

Friday: 20% Showers/thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12