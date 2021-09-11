Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

A Semi-Smoky Saturday...

Wildfire smoke plume will keep skies more gray than blue
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Water vapor imagery shows a massive upper high anchored over the western states, the wind trajectory around this system is pushing a lot of smoke through Texoma skies. The core of this system will be overhead by Sunday, the change in the air flow should thin out the smoke by Sunday or Monday.

Gusty southerly winds ran about 25 mph Friday and we can expect much the same Saturday as a tight pressure gradient continues. Despite the south winds, the air continues rather dry, which is good since it will be hotter today than it’s been all week. Most spots will top out around 95 degrees give or take.

Low pressure arriving from the Gulf along with another region of low pressure embedded in the jet stream offer prospects for rain and cooler weather by the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny, hazy, windy

Sunday: Sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 20% Showers/thunderstorms

Thursday: 40% Showers/thunderstorms

Friday: 20% Showers/thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

Most Read

Investigator Dusty Wainscott collapsed and died after apprehending two suspects in a Sherman...
Grayson County Sheriff’s investigator dies in line of duty
Cody Jones
Love Co. deputy arrested for child sexual abuse
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Man arrested in Durant after swimming through pond, hiding from law enforcement in trees.
Man arrested in Durant after swimming through pond, hiding from law enforcement in trees
The Pointe Vista development project is ready to break ground in Kingston, Oklahoma after 14...
Pointe Vista development ready to break ground after 14 years

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley