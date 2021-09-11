Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police investigating suspicious death in Denison

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a suspicious death out of Denison.

Friday evening, Denison police were called to a home in the 2800 block of West Elm Street.

A woman was found dead inside. They found her death suspicious in nature.

She was taken to Dallas for autopsy by the medical examiner.

Denison Police and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in Durant after swimming through pond, hiding from law enforcement in trees.
Man arrested in Durant after swimming through pond, hiding from law enforcement in trees
Jason Levi Miller
Sherman man gets 35 years for child sexual assault
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Cody Jones
Love Co. deputy arrested for child sexual abuse
Investigator Dusty Wainscott collapsed and died after apprehending two suspects in a Sherman...
Grayson County Sheriff’s investigator dies in line of duty

Latest News

Grayson County holds 11th annual Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony to honor the fallen that died...
Grayson County honors and remembers the fallen in the 9/11 attacks
Members of the Ardmore police and fire departments came together to participate in a 9/11 stair...
Ardmore police and fire departments participate in 9/11 stair climb
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
The Spirit of Oklahoma fire truck is hitting the road Saturday, for it’s very first ride since...
The Spirit of Oklahoma debuts in Bryan County on 9/11