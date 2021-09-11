Police investigating suspicious death in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a suspicious death out of Denison.

Friday evening, Denison police were called to a home in the 2800 block of West Elm Street.

A woman was found dead inside. They found her death suspicious in nature.

She was taken to Dallas for autopsy by the medical examiner.

Denison Police and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

