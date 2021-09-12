Texoma Local
One man dead after accident in Marshall County

Police said he was ejected then pinned for almost 3 hours
Police said he was ejected then pinned for almost 3 hours
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is dead in Marshall County after an accident Saturday morning.

It happened before 7:00 a.m. Saturday on Oklahoma Highway 32 west of Kingston.

44-year-old Scott Spivey was driving a tractor trailer when he veered off the road. He lost control of the vehicle and it flipped.

Police said he was ejected then pinned for almost 3 hours. Spivey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating.

