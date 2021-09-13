Texoma Local
15-year-old girl missing from Love County

A Love County teenage girl has been missing since last Sunday.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Love County teenage girl has been missing since last Sunday. Her family said they believe she may be in danger.

15-year-old Layla Williams is from the Turner area, her grandmother is hoping that a friend might see this story and come forward with information.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the case is currently classified as a runaway.  Her family is worried that she might be with untrustworthy friends.

The sheriff’s office said they believe she may be in central Texas. They’re working with law enforcement there.

Her family said she changes her hair a lot, but might be wearing jeans and red and white checkerboard vans. When she left, her hair was dark with streaks of blonde.

If you’ve seen her, call the Love County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 276-3150

