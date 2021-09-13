Local female officers reflect on National Police Woman Day

Denison, Texas (KXII) - September 12 marks National Police Woman Day.

But, females in blue are few and far between at most police stations.

Local law enforcement agencies say about 10 percent of the U.S. police force are women, and that small number is no exception here in Texoma.

“At 27, I made a big career change, and I decided that I wanted to do something that meant something,” said Crystal Arrington, a patrol officer with the Denison Police Department.

Three years after going into law enforcement, Crystal Arrington is just one of four sworn-in female officers on the Denison police force out of a total of 53.

“There’s a need for more women police officers,” said Arrington. “Like I said, we only have four here, and I know that other departments are similar in that.”

The Sherman Police Department said they also have four sworn-in female officers, but they just hired two more and have about 70 to 75 officers total.

“I believe this is the biggest group of females that the department has seen at one time,” said Priscilla Tirado, a patrol officer with the Sherman Police Department. “I definitely think we would benefit from having more females.”

But, being a part of the minority has its challenges.

“When most people think of police officers, they picture a man, and it’s a little bit different showing up on scene and kind of seeing people’s reaction when it’s a female,” said Tirado.

Despite the obstacles, women officers are showing up to represent their communities, many of which are far from a shortage of females.

The U.S. census shows that in 2019, females made up just over half of the Denison and Sherman population.

“There are women that we deal with, so of course, it’s important to have women in the police force,” said Arrington. “It’s only fair to have us here and here to help. A lot of women think that they don’t think that they can’t do this, and I’m here to tell you that they absolutely can.”

Both departments are hiring-giving everyone the chance at a shot to wear blue.

