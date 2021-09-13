Texoma Local
Man accused of pouring gasoline on house

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police said Damian Miller tried to set a home on fire with people still inside this weekend.

They believe it all started with a dispute with people he knew over money.

That’s when they say Miller came to one of the homes on North Ricketts street between West Brockett and West College in Sherman.

Police said he started pouring gasoline on the house.

It happened in broad daylight on Saturday around 11:20 am.

Even one of the neighbors said they saw it.

This person didn’t want to go on camera but said they heard a commotion, looked outside, and saw Miller pouring gasoline on the house.

Miller never lit the residence on fire, and police said everyone in the home was okay.

Now, Miller is charged with a criminal attempt of capital murder of multiple people, arson intended to damage a habitat, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bonds add up to more than half a million dollars.

