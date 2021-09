DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Durant Monday morning.

It happened at a home on South 3rd near Georgia around 4:00 Monday morning.

Police said one person was stabbed multiple times. They were flown to a Texas hospital.

Durant police said no arrests have been made yet and they are investigating.

