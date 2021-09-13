Texoma Local
New candy shop comes to Downtown Denison

They’re locally owned and feature nostalgic candy, retro sodas and homemade ice cream.
They're locally owned and feature nostalgic candy, retro sodas and homemade ice cream.
By KXII Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - There’s a new place in Texoma to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Hey Sugar Candy just opened this weekend on Denison’s Main Street next to the Rialto Theater.

They’re locally owned and feature nostalgic candy, retro sodas and homemade ice cream.

They have 5 other locations, but this is their first in the Texoma area.

They’re open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

