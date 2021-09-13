Not a scam: Carter County court clerks refunding bonds

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Court Clerk’s Office posted on Facebook Sept. 9th saying they had bond money to refund.

Some residents sharing and commenting on the post were suspicious the post was a scam or a trick to re-arrest defendants- it’s not.

Each year the court clerk’s office goes through cases that have already closed. Sometimes after the court fees are paid in full, money is still left over from the bond.

When the case is over and the fees are paid in full, that money can be returned to the person who paid the defendant’s bond. If the individual doesn’t claim it, it will be given to the state.

The refund could be anywhere from $20 to $2,500.

The full list of people who can get a bond refund is here.

The court clerks ask that you call their office and so they can walk you through the steps to get the refund.

An I.D. is required to pick up the check.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.