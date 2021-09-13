Oklahoma schools prepare for bond election Tuesday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Oklahoma school districts have bonds up for election Tuesday.

6 Texoma districts are asking their community for bonds. Ada, Atoka, Silo, Hugo, Valliant and Tishomingo all have plans for their school districts from classroom enhancements to building brand new facilities.

Atoka Public Schools proposed a bond for $13,580,000. It would make no change to property taxes. They plan to use those funds for a multi-purpose facility with classrooms and equipment for STEM, E-sports and career tech, along with a storm shelter and stadium bleachers.

Silo Public Schools has plans to build a brand new high school with their $33.4 million bond. It would also include a new cafeteria and event center, and would repair the existing high school for 6th through 8th grade use. It would increase the property tax rate by 24.8 percent.

Hugo Public Schools is asking for $3,380,000 to build a new middle school cafeteria and tornado safe room to fit over 700 people. This bond approval would have no effect on tax payers.

It’s the same way for Valliant Schools in McCurtain County. Their $3 million bond wouldn’t change property taxes, but would help the district repair all the classroom buildings and make repairs to fine arts and athletics facilities district-wide.

If the school bond for Tishomingo Public Schools is approved, it would give them $24,510,000 for a new elementary classroom building, and new high school, cafeteria and gym, library and media center, and tornado safe room which would double as a band room. It would increase the district’s property tax rate by 28 percent.

Ada City Schools has two propositions worth a combined $74.5 million. They would garner a 12 percent increase for property tax payers. $400,000 would go toward student transportation and the rest for 2 new schools and improvements to all sites.

These bonds need a 60 percent majority vote to pass. Polls are open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can find more election day details here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.