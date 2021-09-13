Texoma Local
Power outage affects thousands in Grayson County

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are reports of power outages all over Grayson County Monday morning in Sherman, Denison, and the Pottsboro area.

Over 14,000 customers are currently without power as of 11:45 a.m., according to Oncor’s website.

We’ve reached out to Oncor about the reason for the outage. So far we haven’t heard back.

Their website lists an estimated restoration time of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

