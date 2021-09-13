Tishomingo girl receives liver transplant to treat rare disease

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Tishomingo girl finally gets a new liver to treat a rare disease.

2-year-old Elaina has been waiting for a liver since she was born.

Her parents Kellie and Cody Reynolds said she was born 7 weeks early and was diagnosed shortly after with biliary atresia, a rare liver disease.

Earlier this month Elaina finally received her transplant. Her parents said she’s doing better than imagined and they hope to be discharged soon.

You can learn more about Elaina’s story and help out the family of 6 by clicking here.

