Denison breaks down plans for 2022 city budget

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Last week Denison City Council approved the city budget for their next year.

The 2022 fiscal budget, a total of $95 million split between a general fund, utility fund and a restricted fund. Contractors have already begun placing bids on projects approved to start after October 1st.

“Utility funds are the revenue from utilities going to a fund and those go back out and help us complete some projects like water, sewer infrastructure and things like that,” said Aaron Werner, Denison Director of Communications.

The general fund is for operating expenses and personnel, and the restricted fund is for specific capital projects.

Werner said the city is receiving over $7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“And that will allow us to do some major infrastructure projects as well as adding some very key personnel to the city,” said Werner.

Their to-do list includes purchasing a new fire engine, new residential and commercial trash trucks and water-sewer infrastructure projects like the Grayson College water tower.

“We have aging infrastructure all over our community, our city is about 150 years old next year and so we know that we have places that need attention,” said Werner.

New and updated equipment across city parks, and street and utility projects like Loy Lake Road and the area around South 7th Avenue.

“We are able to add some new police officers in our community. We’re adding an entire streets crew and an entire utility crew so those are more boots on the ground that can help us get out and get the work that we need done completed quicker,” said Werner.

All COVID-related city budget cuts are being restored. The tax rate is set to stay the same.

“The bigger than our commercial base gets ultimately the better our community gets,” said Werner.

Details about the budget can be found here.

